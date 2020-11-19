Home  >  News

Behrouz Mehri, AFP

Posted at Nov 19 2020 01:20 PM

Japan on ‘maximum alert’ due to COVID-19

Commuters wearing face masks walk at Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Thursday. Japan is on "maximum alert" after logging record number of daily coronavirus infections at 2,201 cases on Wednesday, the prime minister said, though no immediate restrictions are planned.

