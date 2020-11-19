Home > News MULTIMEDIA Japan on ‘maximum alert’ due to COVID-19 Behrouz Mehri, AFP Posted at Nov 19 2020 01:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Commuters wearing face masks walk at Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Thursday. Japan is on "maximum alert" after logging record number of daily coronavirus infections at 2,201 cases on Wednesday, the prime minister said, though no immediate restrictions are planned. Japan on 'maximum alert' after record virus cases: PM A new study questions whether masks protect wearers. You need to wear them anyway. Read More: COVID-19 Tokyo Japan record number of cases restrictions multimedia multimedia photo /news/11/19/20/p34-m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasamsam-sa-3-suspek-sa-pasay-drug-bust/video/news/11/19/20/marikina-records-covid-19-case-after-ulysses-onslaught/overseas/11/19/20/in-indonesia-making-of-a-mayor-sparks-talk-of-nations-newest-dynasty/overseas/11/19/20/japan-on-maximum-alert-after-record-virus-cases-pm/news/11/19/20/dswd-to-fast-track-release-of-p83-billion-in-unused-funds-as-millions-reel-from-covid-19-typhoons