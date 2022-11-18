Sugary surprise from VP Sara

MULTIMEDIA

Sugary surprise from Vice President Duterte

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Vice President Sara Duterte (right) offers sweets to her audience after reading a story to selected children of Capas, Gerona, Concepcion and San Jose in the province of Tarlac during her visit to "Belenismo sa Tarlac" on Friday at Camp O' Donnell in Capas. Duterte attended the Department of Education Tarlac’s 120th Founding Anniversary where she distributed food packages to residents together with the Tarlac Heritage Foundation and Philippine Army.

Read More: Duterte Tarlac Belenismo Capas schoolchildren candy