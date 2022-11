MULTIMEDIA

OFW summit features local business opportunities

Overseas Filipino Workers and their families troop to the 11th OFW and Family Summit 2022 in Las Piñas City on Friday. The event featured orientations for migrant workers on how to start a local business, as well as how to protect their rights and welfare. The annual event was paused for 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.