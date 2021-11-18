Typhoon Jolina's effects still felt in Nasugbu barangay

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Bridge still down in Batangas barangay months after Typhoon Jolina Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 18 2021 08:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents of Barangay Calayo in Nasugbu, Batangas board a bamboo raft to reach their homes on Thursday. Two months on, the bridge to the town has yet to be replaced after it was destroyed during the onslaught of Typhoon Jolina. Read More: Nasugbu Batangas Typhoon Jolina Typhoon Jolina aftermath bamboo raft raft /entertainment/11/18/21/bigateam-nangunguna-pa-rin-sa-pbb-games-2021/news/11/18/21/states-must-calm-down-tensions-in-south-china-sea-ex-arbitral-court-judge/news/11/18/21/pdea-seizes-p11-m-worth-of-marijuana-in-benguet/business/11/18/21/cebu-pacific-adds-flights-to-6-domestic-destinations/entertainment/11/18/21/diego-barbie-mark-anniversary-with-first-film-together