Bridge still down in Batangas barangay months after Typhoon Jolina

Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 18 2021 08:38 PM

Typhoon Jolina's effects still felt in Nasugbu barangay

Residents of Barangay Calayo in Nasugbu, Batangas board a bamboo raft to reach their homes on Thursday. Two months on, the bridge to the town has yet to be replaced after it was destroyed during the onslaught of Typhoon Jolina. 

