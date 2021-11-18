Marcos Jr faces disqualification 5 years after dad's secret burial

MULTIMEDIA

Bongbong Marcos faces disqualification 5 years after father's secret burial

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Martial law victims and activist groups led by the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) trooped to the gates of the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City to mark the 5th year of the burial of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos on Thursday. The group called for the disqualification of Bongbong Marcos in the 2022 presidential election and urged the people to boycott his tandem with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.