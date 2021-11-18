Disinfecting the Senate session hall vs COVID-19

MULTIMEDIA

PH Senate disinfects session halls and hearing rooms

Joseph Vidal , Senate PRIB handout

Clad in personal protective equipment, a PHILCARE Manpower Services personnel disinfects the entire session hall and committee hearing rooms of the Senate on Thursday, as precaution against COVID-19. The Senate suspended its marathon hearing on the proposed 2022 national budget until Monday after Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, who attended a session last Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19. Senate officials and employees who attended that session were advised to go on forced home quarantine and get tested for the virus after five days.