Disinfecting the Senate session hall vs COVID-19

MULTIMEDIA PH Senate disinfects session halls and hearing rooms Joseph Vidal , Senate PRIB handout Posted at Nov 18 2021 03:19 PM | Updated as of Nov 18 2021 08:13 PM Clad in personal protective equipment, a PHILCARE Manpower Services personnel disinfects the entire session hall and committee hearing rooms of the Senate on Thursday, as precaution against COVID-19. The Senate suspended its marathon hearing on the proposed 2022 national budget until Monday after Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, who attended a session last Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19. Senate officials and employees who attended that session were advised to go on forced home quarantine and get tested for the virus after five days. Senate adopts stricter COVID-19 protocols after Lorenzana tests positive Defense chief Lorenzana says he tested positive for COVID-19 anew, is asymptomatic