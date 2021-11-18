MULTIMEDIA

Bakuna Bus brings COVID-19 vaccines to students

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Students of University of the East receive their first dose of Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Bakuna Bus (Vaccine Bus) by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in Manila on Thursday. The Commission on Higher Education recently released guidelines on the implementation of face-to-face classes on Higher Education Institutions, which will be implemented in areas under Alert Level 2 starting December.