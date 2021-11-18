Home > News MULTIMEDIA Bakuna Bus brings COVID-19 vaccines to students Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 18 2021 02:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students of University of the East receive their first dose of Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Bakuna Bus (Vaccine Bus) by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in Manila on Thursday. The Commission on Higher Education recently released guidelines on the implementation of face-to-face classes on Higher Education Institutions, which will be implemented in areas under Alert Level 2 starting December. Read More: COVID19 vaccine coronavirus University of the East Bakuna Bus Manila AstraZeneca /business/11/18/21/cebu-pacific-adds-flights-to-6-domestic-destinations/entertainment/11/18/21/diego-barbie-mark-anniversary-with-first-film-together/video/life/11/18/21/alam-nyo-ba-3-bagong-uri-ng-salagubang-nadiskubre-sa-davao-region/entertainment/11/18/21/vanessa-hudgens-on-starring-in-tick-tick-boom-and-how-she-found-her-voice/news/11/18/21/npc-moves-closer-to-endorsing-lacsons-2022-presidential-bid-sotto