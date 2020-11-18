Home > News MULTIMEDIA Going beyond teaching Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 18 2020 10:40 PM | Updated as of Nov 18 2020 10:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Grade 4 teacher Kristine Claire Valencia-Villaspin and her husband, Rodel, clean up her classroom at Damurog Elementary School in Alcala town, Cagayan on Wednesday as it remains caked in mud due to floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses. Most of her colleagues who live at Damurog near the Cagayan River have yet to clean their classrooms as they focus on their homes first. DepEd to provide assistance to teachers, personnel affected by typhoons Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Ulysses PH Ulysses aftermath typhoon aftermath flood weather disaster Cagayan Damurog Elementary School multimedia multimedia photos /news/11/18/20/robredo-pag-nagsisinungaling-ka-iko-call-out-kita/news/11/18/20/doh-30-health-facilities-affected-by-typhoons/news/11/18/20/kami-nga-outside-the-kulambo-robredo-says-not-competing-with-duterte-on-typhoon-aid/news/11/18/20/weekly-tally-shows-fewer-covid-19-cases-among-health-workers-deaths-up-to-72/news/11/18/20/halaga-ng-ayuda-para-sa-mga-nasalanta-ng-mga-nagdaang-bagyo-abot-na-sa-p52-m-dswd