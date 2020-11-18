Going beyond teaching

MULTIMEDIA

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Grade 4 teacher Kristine Claire Valencia-Villaspin and her husband, Rodel, clean up her classroom at Damurog Elementary School in Alcala town, Cagayan on Wednesday as it remains caked in mud due to floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses. Most of her colleagues who live at Damurog near the Cagayan River have yet to clean their classrooms as they focus on their homes first.