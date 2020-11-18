MULTIMEDIA

Hurricane Iota kills 9 in Nicaragua

People stand outside their damaged houses waiting for help after the passage of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua on Tuesday. Storm Iota has killed at least nine people as it smashed homes, uprooted trees and swamped roads during its destructive advance across Central America, authorities said Tuesday, just two weeks after Hurricane Eta devastated parts of the region.