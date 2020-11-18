MULTIMEDIA
Hurricane Iota kills 9 in Nicaragua
AFP
Posted at Nov 18 2020 02:10 PM
People stand outside their damaged houses waiting for help after the passage of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua on Tuesday. Storm Iota has killed at least nine people as it smashed homes, uprooted trees and swamped roads during its destructive advance across Central America, authorities said Tuesday, just two weeks after Hurricane Eta devastated parts of the region.
- /entertainment/11/18/20/joao-constancia-at-jameson-blake-umaming-naging-marupok-nitong-lockdown
- /video/news/11/18/20/watch-robredo-tells-duterte-to-be-wary-of-advisers-peddling-lies
- /news/11/18/20/doh-says-storage-distribution-costs-factored-in-proposed-budget-for-covid-19-vaccines
- /entertainment/11/18/20/k-drama-enigma-han-so-hee-how-did-she-get-her-start
- /sports/11/18/20/pba-phoenixs-matthew-wright-gets-players-of-the-week-honors