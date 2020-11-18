Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

DOH provides vitamins, medicine to Ulysses survivors

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 18 2020 06:12 PM

DOH provides vitamins, medicine to Ulysses survivors

Residents of Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez, Rizal receive vitamins, over-the-counter medicine and medical advice from Department of Health (DOH) representatives at the Kasiglahan multi-purpose covered court on Wednesday, about a week after Typhoon Ulysses hit the area. The DOH had earlier warned the public of possible leptospirosis infection for those who waded in flood waters during and after the typhoon.

Read More:  Typhoon Ulysses   Ulysses PH   Ulysses aftermath   typhoon aftermath   flood   weather   disaster   leptospirosis   Department of Health   DOH   multiemdia   multimedia photos  