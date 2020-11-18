MULTIMEDIA

DOH provides vitamins, medicine to Ulysses survivors

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents of Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez, Rizal receive vitamins, over-the-counter medicine and medical advice from Department of Health (DOH) representatives at the Kasiglahan multi-purpose covered court on Wednesday, about a week after Typhoon Ulysses hit the area. The DOH had earlier warned the public of possible leptospirosis infection for those who waded in flood waters during and after the typhoon.