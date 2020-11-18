Home > News MULTIMEDIA DOH provides vitamins, medicine to Ulysses survivors Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 18 2020 06:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents of Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez, Rizal receive vitamins, over-the-counter medicine and medical advice from Department of Health (DOH) representatives at the Kasiglahan multi-purpose covered court on Wednesday, about a week after Typhoon Ulysses hit the area. The DOH had earlier warned the public of possible leptospirosis infection for those who waded in flood waters during and after the typhoon. DOH warns public vs leptospirosis after 'Ulysses' flooding Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Ulysses PH Ulysses aftermath typhoon aftermath flood weather disaster leptospirosis Department of Health DOH multiemdia multimedia photos /overseas/11/19/20/canada-names-china-russia-as-main-cybercrime-threats/overseas/11/19/20/us-death-toll-from-covid-19-nears-quarter-million-as-infection-rates-soar/news/11/19/20/under-gordons-grilling-duque-admits-theres-corruption-in-doh/sports/11/19/20/boxing-why-its-baseless-to-say-casimero-inoue-bout-needs-fans-to-make-money/overseas/11/19/20/covid-deaths-spike-beds-near-capacity-in-russia-as-infected-governor-sparks-anger