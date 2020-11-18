Home > News MULTIMEDIA Crossing the bridge in San Rafael ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 18 2020 11:13 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents of Sitio Sto. Nino in Barangay San Rafael, Rodriguez, Rizal cross the repaired hanging bridge going to adjacent Barangay Wawa on Wednesday. The original hanging bridge was damaged when Typhoon Ulysses caused massive flooding in the area. Read More: Typhoon Ulysses aftermath Sitio Sto. Nino Barangay San Rafael Rodriguez Rizal damaged foot bridge. Hanging bride multimedia multimedia photo /news/11/18/20/villar-cimatu-to-lead-task-force-on-typhoon-rehab/news/11/18/20/duterte-meltdown-vs-robredo-uncalled-for-analyst/sports/11/18/20/3x3-manila-chooks-team-return-negative-results-after-covid-19-tests/sports/11/18/20/nba-expands-2021-playoffs-with-play-in-games/news/11/18/20/dam-operator-showed-lack-of-anticipation-in-cagayan-flooding-analyst