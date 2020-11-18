Home  >  News

Posted at Nov 18 2020 11:13 AM

Crossing the bridge in San Rafael

Residents of Sitio Sto. Nino in Barangay San Rafael, Rodriguez, Rizal cross the repaired hanging bridge going to adjacent Barangay Wawa on Wednesday. The original hanging bridge was damaged when Typhoon Ulysses caused massive flooding in the area.

