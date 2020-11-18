MULTIMEDIA

Clean up in Rodriguez continues

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Cleanup operations continue in Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez, Rizal on Wednesday, a few days after Typhoon Ulysses caused massive flooding in different parts of Luzon. President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night placed Luzon island, home to about half of the country's 108 million people, under a state of calamity allowing local officials to tap into emergency funds for faster rehabilitation efforts and to also impose a price freeze on basic goods.