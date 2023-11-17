MULTIMEDIA
Marcos among leaders attending APEC Summit
Yonhap/EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 17 2023 09:42 AM
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (4th from right), during a family photo of leaders attending a summit of the APEC forum at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, USA, on Thursday. Marcos is attending the leaders' summit and other meetings related to APEC, the region’s most important platform for trade, investment, and economic cooperation.
