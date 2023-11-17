MULTIMEDIA

Marcos among leaders attending APEC Summit

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (4th from right), during a family photo of leaders attending a summit of the APEC forum at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, USA, on Thursday. Marcos is attending the leaders' summit and other meetings related to APEC, the region’s most important platform for trade, investment, and economic cooperation.