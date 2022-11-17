Home  >  News

Protests in Manila mark National Students Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2022 06:51 PM

Protests mark National Students Day

Students from various schools mark National Students Day with a protest along Recto Avenue in Manila on Thursday. The group is protesting against what they call an education crisis and are pushing for “100% safe, accessible, and quality education” policy agenda instead of the revival of the mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps. 

