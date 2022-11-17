Protests mark National Students Day

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Protests in Manila mark National Students Day Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2022 06:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students from various schools mark National Students Day with a protest along Recto Avenue in Manila on Thursday. The group is protesting against what they call an education crisis and are pushing for “100% safe, accessible, and quality education” policy agenda instead of the revival of the mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps. Read More: National Students Day National Students Day protest protest Recto education /sports/11/17/22/uaap-chess-ust-men-nu-women-score-big-wins/life/11/17/22/fast-food-chain-to-set-up-single-vip-section/sports/11/17/22/uaap-up-takes-down-feu-for-7th-straight-win/life/11/17/22/israel-urges-pinoys-to-take-advantage-of-visa-free-privilege/news/11/17/22/badoy-invokes-press-freedom-in-threat-laden-diatribe-vs-judge