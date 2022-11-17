'Allot funds for public health'

Home > News MULTIMEDIA More funds for public health sought Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2022 12:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers from various hospitals demand a higher public health budget during a protest at the Senate in Pasay City on Thursday. The group urged senators to to increase the budget for public hospitals and fund their COVID-19 benefits for the year 2023. DOH asks for P27 billion for health workers' COVID-19 allowance Read More: health health workers Senate budget public hospitals COVID-19 coronavirus health sector health budget public health budget protest protest action /entertainment/11/17/22/maxene-magalona-slowly-getting-back-up-again-after-another-fall/news/11/17/22/8-patay-sa-acute-gastroenteritis-sa-antique/entertainment/11/17/22/after-3-years-openair-cinema-one-returns/business/11/17/22/hirit-na-dagdag-singil-ng-maynilad-manila-water-lusot-na/entertainment/11/17/22/ticket-prices-to-blackpinks-ph-shows-announced