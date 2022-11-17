Home  >  News

More funds for public health sought

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2022 12:37 PM

'Allot funds for public health'

Health workers from various hospitals demand a higher public health budget during a protest at the Senate in Pasay City on Thursday. The group urged senators to to increase the budget for public hospitals and fund their COVID-19 benefits for the year 2023. 

