Senate urged to increase health budget

Groups push for higher budget for health

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Health workers hold a protest in front of the Senate of the Philippines headquarters in Pasay City on Wednesday, as the chamber deliberates on the proposed P5.024 trillion national budget for 2022. The Department of Health is getting the 3rd biggest allotment of P226 billion, next to the Department of Education's P738.6 billion, and the Department of Public Works and Highways' P665.5 billion.