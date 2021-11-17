Senate urged to increase health budget

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Groups push for higher budget for health Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2021 05:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers hold a protest in front of the Senate of the Philippines headquarters in Pasay City on Wednesday, as the chamber deliberates on the proposed P5.024 trillion national budget for 2022. The Department of Health is getting the 3rd biggest allotment of P226 billion, next to the Department of Education's P738.6 billion, and the Department of Public Works and Highways' P665.5 billion. Group raises questions about proposed 2022 budget Read More: Philippines Senate 2022 National Budget General Appropriations Bill health budget COVID-19 budget Senate DOH budget DOH Department of Health Department of Health budget pandemic budget /overseas/11/18/21/as-surge-breaks-records-dutch-now-short-of-covid-tests/overseas/11/18/21/battling-4th-coronavirus-wave-belgium-extends-mask-use/news/11/18/21/pacquiao-open-to-appointing-pastors-in-cabinet/news/11/18/21/dfa-chinese-vessels-blocked-ph-supply-boats-in-ayungin/business/11/18/21/apple-to-start-letting-people-fix-their-own-iphones