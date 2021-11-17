Pound for pound at Guadalupe Market

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pacman visits Guadalupe Market Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2021 10:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential aspirant Senator Manny Pacquiao shops at the Guadalupe Market in Makati City Wednesday. Pacquiao is unbothered by the recent survey released by the Social Weather Station placing him in 4th place among the candidates seeking the presidency. Isko, Ping, Leody camps unbothered by poll showing Bongbong as top choice for President Nothing wrong with Pacquiao giving away cash before 2022 campaign period: Lacson Read More: Halalan2022 Manny Pacquiao Guadalupe Market presidential candidate /overseas/11/18/21/as-surge-breaks-records-dutch-now-short-of-covid-tests/overseas/11/18/21/battling-4th-coronavirus-wave-belgium-extends-mask-use/news/11/18/21/pacquiao-open-to-appointing-pastors-in-cabinet/news/11/18/21/dfa-chinese-vessels-blocked-ph-supply-boats-in-ayungin/business/11/18/21/apple-to-start-letting-people-fix-their-own-iphones