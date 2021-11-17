Home  >  News

Pacman visits Guadalupe Market

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2021 10:20 AM

Pound for pound at Guadalupe Market

Presidential aspirant Senator Manny Pacquiao shops at the Guadalupe Market in Makati City Wednesday. Pacquiao is unbothered by the recent survey released by the Social Weather Station placing him in 4th place among the candidates seeking the presidency. 

