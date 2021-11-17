PH health workers receive booster shots vs COVID-19

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH begins administration of COVID-19 booster shots to health workers Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2021 12:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health Secretary Francisco Duque III administers booster shots to medical staff of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City Wednesday. The Philippines began the administration of booster shots to health workers, with the health department allowing recipients to choose the brand of vaccine depending on its availability. Philippines starts administering COVID booster shots for health workers Read More: COVID19 COVID vaccine NKTi booster shots health workers DOH coronavirus /business/11/18/21/apple-to-start-letting-people-fix-their-own-iphones/news/11/18/21/halaga-ng-social-housing-units-kinuwestyon-sa-senado/overseas/11/18/21/amid-5th-wave-french-new-covid-cases-top-20k-in-a-day/overseas/11/18/21/canada-sends-air-force-to-help-flood-hit-province/sports/11/18/21/mma-kingad-to-face-akhmetov-in-long-delayed-encounter