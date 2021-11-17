PH health workers receive booster shots vs COVID-19

MULTIMEDIA

PH begins administration of COVID-19 booster shots to health workers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III administers booster shots to medical staff of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City Wednesday. The Philippines began the administration of booster shots to health workers, with the health department allowing recipients to choose the brand of vaccine depending on its availability.