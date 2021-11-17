Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

PH begins administration of COVID-19 booster shots to health workers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2021 12:11 PM

PH health workers receive booster shots vs COVID-19

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III administers booster shots to medical staff of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City Wednesday. The Philippines began the administration of booster shots to health workers, with the health department allowing recipients to choose the brand of vaccine depending on its availability. 

Read More:  COVID19   COVID vaccine   NKTi   booster shots   health workers   DOH   coronavirus  