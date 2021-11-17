Lower alert level brings more people to Baclaran Church

MULTIMEDIA

Framing the shot

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A security guard takes a photo of people at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, more popularly known as the Baclaran Church, in Parañaque City on Wednesday, with places of worship allowing up to 70% capacity due to the shift to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 in Metro Manila. Health authorities on Wednesday recorded the seventh straight day that fresh COVID-19 cases stood at less than 2,000 while the number of active virus cases is the lowest in 10 months.