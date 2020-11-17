Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sleeping rough in the wake of Ulysses Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2020 09:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Some residents of Barangay Pared in Alcala town, Cagayan, are forced to camp along the highway on Tuesday as their homes remain covered in mud even as floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses subsided in the area. The government and various groups and individuals continue to give aid to Cagayan as the region was placed under a state of calamity. LOOK: Ivana Alawi visits Cagayan to bring aid to typhoon victims PH Red Cross sends aid to Cagayan Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Ulysses PH Ulysses aftermath typhoon aftermath flood weather disaster multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/11/17/20/18-hurt-in-thailands-most-violent-protests-since-movement-began/video/news/11/17/20/doh-warns-of-covid-19-surge-amid-packed-evacuation-centers/video/news/11/17/20/nearly-4000-farmers-affected-by-floods-in-isabela/video/news/11/17/20/cagayan-governor-wants-to-file-charges-vs-nia-over-dam-water-release/news/11/17/20/recto-wants-pnp-to-upgrade-firearms-ammo-storage-building