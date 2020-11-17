MULTIMEDIA

Sleeping rough in the wake of Ulysses

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Some residents of Barangay Pared in Alcala town, Cagayan, are forced to camp along the highway on Tuesday as their homes remain covered in mud even as floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses subsided in the area. The government and various groups and individuals continue to give aid to Cagayan as the region was placed under a state of calamity.