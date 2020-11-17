MULTIMEDIA

Students call for strike vs government 'negligence'

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Students stage a protest rally in front of the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on Tuesday, calling for an academic strike against the alleged negligence of the current administration in disaster response and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The protesters urged other students to withhold submission of school requirements until the national government provides much needed attention to those affected by the recent disasters that hit the country.