Philippine Air Force brings relief goods to Cagayan

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine Air Force deliver relief goods to residents in Barangay Bisagu in Aparri town, Cagayan, affected by the flooding in the province by Typhoon Ulysses on Tuesday. The region saw its worst flooding in decades due to Typhoon Ulysses and affected more than 151,600 families and left at least 24 dead.