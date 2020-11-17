Home > News MULTIMEDIA Philippine Air Force brings relief goods to Cagayan Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2020 07:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Philippine Air Force deliver relief goods to residents in Barangay Bisagu in Aparri town, Cagayan, affected by the flooding in the province by Typhoon Ulysses on Tuesday. The region saw its worst flooding in decades due to Typhoon Ulysses and affected more than 151,600 families and left at least 24 dead. What causes severe flooding in Cagayan province? Read More: typhoon Ulysses Ulysses PH Ulysses aftermath typhoon aftermath flood weather disaster Philippine Air Force relief goods multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/11/17/20/us-japanese-astronauts-arrive-at-iss-in-spacex-ship/overseas/11/17/20/thai-police-fire-water-cannon-tear-gas-at-latest-democracy-rally/business/11/17/20/airasia-group-reviewing-india-investment-hints-at-possible-exit/business/11/17/20/will-the-government-ramp-up-spending-to-pull-the-economy-out-of-its-slump/video/news/11/17/20/mag-asawang-senior-na-nagkahiwalay-nang-bumaha-sa-cagayan-nagkatagpo