Floodwater yet to subside in parts of Bulacan Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2020 06:30 PM | Updated as of Nov 17 2020 07:36 PM Residents use boats to get around their villages in Calumpit, Bulacan on Tuesday as flood waters have yet to subside days after Typhoon Ulysses battered various parts of Luzon. The typhoon killed at least 73, affected over 3 million individuals, and caused billions of pesos worth of damage in infrastructure and agriculture. State of calamity eyed in entire Luzon Libreng hatid sa bangka alok ng Calumpit LGU sa gitna ng pagbaha