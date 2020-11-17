Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Floodwater yet to subside in parts of Bulacan

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2020 06:30 PM | Updated as of Nov 17 2020 07:36 PM

Floodwater yet to subside in parts of Bulacan

Residents use boats to get around their villages in Calumpit, Bulacan on Tuesday as flood waters have yet to subside days after Typhoon Ulysses battered various parts of Luzon. The typhoon killed at least 73, affected over 3 million individuals, and caused billions of pesos worth of damage in infrastructure and agriculture. 

Read More:  Typhoon Ulysses   Ulysses PH   Ulysses aftermath   typhoon aftermath   flood   weather   disaster   Calumpit   Bulacan  