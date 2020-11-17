MULTIMEDIA

Floodwater yet to subside in parts of Bulacan

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents use boats to get around their villages in Calumpit, Bulacan on Tuesday as flood waters have yet to subside days after Typhoon Ulysses battered various parts of Luzon. The typhoon killed at least 73, affected over 3 million individuals, and caused billions of pesos worth of damage in infrastructure and agriculture.