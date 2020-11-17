MULTIMEDIA

Floodwater subsides in Cagayan

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Flood water subsides in parts of Cagayan in this aerial photo taken on Tuesday, days after rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundated large parts of the province and neighboring Isabela. Residents of Cagayan are mulling charges against the operators of Magat Dam for unprecedented flooding that killed dozens and damaged farmlands and properties in the province.