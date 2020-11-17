Home > News MULTIMEDIA Floodwater subsides in Cagayan Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2020 12:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Flood water subsides in parts of Cagayan in this aerial photo taken on Tuesday, days after rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundated large parts of the province and neighboring Isabela. Residents of Cagayan are mulling charges against the operators of Magat Dam for unprecedented flooding that killed dozens and damaged farmlands and properties in the province. Cagayan residents want to pursue charges vs Magat Dam operators: gov Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Cagaayn flooding agricultural lands /news/11/17/20/deped-to-provide-assistance-to-teachers-personnel-affected-by-typhoons/overseas/11/17/20/who-launches-strategy-to-eliminate-cervical-cancer/overseas/11/17/20/moderna-vaccine-results-stunningly-impressive-fauci-tells-afp/news/11/17/20/cebu-city-rep-raul-del-mar-passes-away-at-79/news/11/17/20/sc-urged-to-hold-preliminary-conference-on-anti-terrorism-law-petitions-by-videoconference