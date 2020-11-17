MULTIMEDIA

Calumpit still dealing with effects of Ulysses

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents of Bgry. Sapang Bayan in Calumpit, Bulacan do their laundry on Tuesday as a man rides a boat over flood water brought by Typhoon Ulysses. Several areas in Calumpit remain inundated a few days after Ulysses brought torrential rains to various parts of Luzon including Metro Manila, flooding low lying suburbs and displacing thousands of residents.