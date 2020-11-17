Home > News MULTIMEDIA Calumpit still dealing with effects of Ulysses Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2020 05:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents of Bgry. Sapang Bayan in Calumpit, Bulacan do their laundry on Tuesday as a man rides a boat over flood water brought by Typhoon Ulysses. Several areas in Calumpit remain inundated a few days after Ulysses brought torrential rains to various parts of Luzon including Metro Manila, flooding low lying suburbs and displacing thousands of residents. Ilang parte ng Paombong, Bulacan lubog pa rin sa baha Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Ulysses PH Ulysses aftermath typhoon aftermath flood weather disaster Calumpit Bulacan multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/11/17/20/tribute-john-lennon-and-yoko-onos-double-fantasy-album-turns-40/life/11/17/20/food-shorts-shake-shacks-truffle-trio-and-other-holiday-themed-offerings/business/11/17/20/walangtubig-ilang-bahagi-ng-metro-manila-bacoor-mula-nobyembre-19-22/news/11/17/20/malawakang-dredging-sa-mga-ilog-lawa-sa-ncr-mga-probinsya-panawagan-ni-pacquiao/business/11/17/20/consumer-group-hiniling-na-huwag-munang-itaas-ang-presyo-ng-petrolyo