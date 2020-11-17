MULTIMEDIA

Bridge of debris

Aaron Favila, AP Photo

A man in coronavirus protection gear passes over a bridge covered in meters-high debris swept away by flood waters from Typhoon Ulysses in Marikina, on Monday. Typhoon Ulysses (International Name: Vamco) left dozens of people dead as it swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas while it passed over the capital and storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed last week to help people flee the rising waters.