MULTIMEDIA
Bridge of debris
Aaron Favila, AP Photo
Posted at Nov 17 2020 11:56 AM
A man in coronavirus protection gear passes over a bridge covered in meters-high debris swept away by flood waters from Typhoon Ulysses in Marikina, on Monday. Typhoon Ulysses (International Name: Vamco) left dozens of people dead as it swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas while it passed over the capital and storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed last week to help people flee the rising waters.
