Remembering Hacienda Luisita massacre
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 16 2023 04:14 PM
Agrarian reform beneficiaries from Hacienda Luisita and Hacienda Tinang hold a protest in front of the Department of Agrarian Reform headquarters in Quezon City on Thursday, on the 19th anniversary of the Hacienda Luisita massacre wherein farmers participating in a protest were killed by state forces. A labor dispute and controversy over the distribution of stocks to farmer-beneficiaries led hacienda workers to strike, but a police action on the 10th day of the strike resulted in a violent dispersal where seven strikers were killed and dozens were injured.
