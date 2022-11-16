Warning against warming

MULTIMEDIA

Warning against global warming

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Civil society organizations march at the Quezon City Elliptical Circle as part of the "Asian Day of Action for Climate and Economic Justice" on Wednesday, as world leaders convene at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)-27th Conference of Parties (COP27) and the G20 summit. The groups called for urgent and responsive climate and economic action to help climate vulnerable communities cope with impacts of climate change.