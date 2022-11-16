Lining up for low-cost food at Kadiwa

MULTIMEDIA

Lining up at Kadiwa

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents line up for low-cost rice, sugar and other produce during the “Kadiwa ng Pasko” launch with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The Kadiwa project, which aims to provide market to farmers and fishermen as well affordable products to consumers, was launched in different sites in Metro Manila, Tacloban City, Davao De Oro and Koronadal City, South Cotabato.