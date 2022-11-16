Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Labor advocates urge government to address living wage

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2022 03:50 PM | Updated as of Nov 16 2022 03:51 PM

A call for a living wage

Members of labor rights group Kilusang Mayo Uno picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Wednesday. The group urged the government to address trade union repression, investigate related cases, and heed workers' demands on salary increase, and called on legislators to pass laws upholding workers' rights and welfare.

Read More:  Kilusang Mayo Uno   workers rights   workers union   living wage   KMU   salary increase   taas sahod   dagdag sahod   labor   labor issues   rally   protest   picket  