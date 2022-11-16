A call for a living wage

MULTIMEDIA

Labor advocates urge government to address living wage

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of labor rights group Kilusang Mayo Uno picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Wednesday. The group urged the government to address trade union repression, investigate related cases, and heed workers' demands on salary increase, and called on legislators to pass laws upholding workers' rights and welfare.