A call for a living wage

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Labor advocates urge government to address living wage Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2022 03:50 PM | Updated as of Nov 16 2022 03:51 PM Members of labor rights group Kilusang Mayo Uno picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Wednesday. The group urged the government to address trade union repression, investigate related cases, and heed workers' demands on salary increase, and called on legislators to pass laws upholding workers' rights and welfare. DOLE orders wage review amid rising prices but adds hike will have to wait until 2023 Read More: Kilusang Mayo Uno workers rights workers union living wage KMU salary increase taas sahod dagdag sahod labor labor issues rally protest picket