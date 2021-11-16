Shieldless but not maskless

MULTIMEDIA

Gov't nixes mandatory face shield use in areas under Alert Levels 1-3

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Viber

People wearing face masks pass by a mural of the Kataas-taasan, Kagalang-galangang Katipunan ng mga Anak ng Bayan in San Juan City on Tuesday, a day after authorities nixed the mandatory use of face shield in areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and below. The protective gear, however, will still be required in hospitals, quarantine facilities, and areas under Alert Level 5, while it will be up to local government units in areas under Alert Level 4 to decide on the matter.