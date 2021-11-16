Philippines, Japan hold disaster response training

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH-Japan hold humanitarian assistance and disaster response training ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2021 01:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the 51st Engineering Brigade of the Philippine Army Rescue team recover a victim during a mock earthquake scenario at the Mandirigtas Training area in Western Bicutan, Taguig City on Tuesday. The exercise was part of the 1st Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response Training between Japan and the Philippines. Read More: Philippine Army Rescue Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response /news/11/17/21/health-workers-may-choose-covid-19-booster-shot-doh/business/11/17/21/robinsons-to-build-new-mall-in-pagadian-zambo-del-sur/news/11/17/21/dolomite-beach-patuloy-na-pinapasyalan-kahit-sarado/news/11/17/21/mahigit-p2m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-taguig/news/11/17/21/ph-begins-covid-booster-shots-for-health-workers