Philippines, Japan hold disaster response training

PH-Japan hold humanitarian assistance and disaster response training

Members of the 51st Engineering Brigade of the Philippine Army Rescue team recover a victim during a mock earthquake scenario at the Mandirigtas Training area in Western Bicutan, Taguig City on Tuesday. The exercise was part of the 1st Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response Training between Japan and the Philippines.

