Malabon residents welcome Bong Go

Bong Go visits Malabon for inauguration of Malasakit Center

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Presidential aspirant Sen. Bong Go greets residents and employees of the San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital in Malabon City during a visit on Tuesday. Go, together with TV personality Wille Revillame, graced the inauguration of the 149th Malasakit Center at the said medical facility.

