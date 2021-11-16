Home  >  News

Bong Go visits Malabon for inauguration of Malasakit Center

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2021 04:13 PM

Malabon residents welcome Bong Go

Presidential aspirant Sen. Bong Go greets residents and employees of the San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital in Malabon City during a visit on Tuesday. Go, together with TV personality Wille Revillame, graced the inauguration of the 149th Malasakit Center at the said medical facility.

