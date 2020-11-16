MULTIMEDIA

Left to dry

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

A child sits on a steel pipe surrounded by clothes left to dry in Marikina City in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses, on Monday. Ulysses (International name: Vamco) affected more than 2 million people in the Philippines and left billions of pesos worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture as it swept Luzon, flooding large parts of the country's main island.

