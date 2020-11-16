Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Left to dry

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Posted at Nov 16 2020 04:16 PM

Left to dry

A child sits on a steel pipe surrounded by clothes left to dry in Marikina City in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses, on Monday. Ulysses (International name: Vamco) affected more than 2 million people in the Philippines and left billions of pesos worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture as it swept Luzon, flooding large parts of the country's main island.

Read More:  typhoon   Ulysses   flood   Marikina   Luzon   millions   damage   displaced  