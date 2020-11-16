Home > News MULTIMEDIA Left to dry Lisa Marie David, Reuters Posted at Nov 16 2020 04:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A child sits on a steel pipe surrounded by clothes left to dry in Marikina City in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses, on Monday. Ulysses (International name: Vamco) affected more than 2 million people in the Philippines and left billions of pesos worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture as it swept Luzon, flooding large parts of the country's main island. Typhoon Ulysses deaths climb to 67: disaster council Read More: typhoon Ulysses flood Marikina Luzon millions damage displaced /news/11/16/20/deped-to-replace-learning-modules-damaged-in-typhoons/news/11/16/20/marikina-suspends-classes-for-a-month-after-typhoon-ulysses/business/11/16/20/megawide-says-investors-excited-over-its-naia-rehab-bid/news/11/16/20/ph-logs-1738-additional-covid-19-cases-total-approaches-410000-mark/video/news/11/16/20/duterte-to-join-online-apec-summit-this-week