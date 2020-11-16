Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Good Samaritans distribute relief goods in Cagayan

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2020 08:49 AM

Good Samaritans distribute relief goods in Cagayan

Residents in Barangay Linao East, Tuguegarao, Cagayan receive relief goods from Good Samaritans on Sunday as floodwater subsided in the area. Floods have subsided in most parts of the province. A number of barangays remain flooded and without electricity due to the rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses last November 12. 

