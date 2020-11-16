Home > News MULTIMEDIA Good Samaritans distribute relief goods in Cagayan Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2020 08:49 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents in Barangay Linao East, Tuguegarao, Cagayan receive relief goods from Good Samaritans on Sunday as floodwater subsided in the area. Floods have subsided in most parts of the province. A number of barangays remain flooded and without electricity due to the rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses last November 12. Paghatid ng ayuda sa ilang lugar sa Cagayan, mahirap pa rin Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Cagayan flooding Linao East multimedia multimedia photos /news/11/16/20/mayor-who-celebrated-birthday-during-ulysses-says-he-returned-in-time-for-rescue-ops/video/news/11/16/20/baha-humuhupa-na-sa-20-barangay-sa-cauayan-isabela/news/11/16/20/magnitude-43-quake-strikes-off-catanduanes/news/11/16/20/illness-invades-flood-hit-baggao-cagayan-mayor/news/11/16/20/magnitude-64-quake-jolts-surigao-del-sur