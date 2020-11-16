Home > News MULTIMEDIA Getting to safer grounds Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2020 09:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Families wade through floodwater on Monday to get to safer grounds as the water level in Anaffunan East in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan subside from its height last week that inundated houses. A state of calamity has been recommended to be declared for the whole of Luzon after Typhoon Ulysses swept several provinces and left at least 67 dead and billions of pesos worth of damage in infrastructure and agriculture. State of calamity eyed in entire Luzon Read More: typhoon Ulysses weather disaster flood Tuguegarao Cagayan multimedia multimedia photos /news/11/16/20/abang-lingkod-party-list-rep-paduano-formally-recognized-as-new-house-minority-leader/life/11/16/20/watch-despite-pandemic-ayala-avenue-lights-up-for-christmas/video/news/11/16/20/hontiveros-hinimok-ang-senado-na-imbestigahan-ang-sea-games-deals/video/news/11/16/20/catanduanes-cannot-be-reached-pa-rin-matapos-ang-triple-typhoon/video/news/11/16/20/donasyon-hiling-ng-mga-taga-isabela-matapos-ang-bangungot-na-ulysses