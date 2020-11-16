MULTIMEDIA

Getting to safer grounds

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Families wade through floodwater on Monday to get to safer grounds as the water level in Anaffunan East in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan subside from its height last week that inundated houses. A state of calamity has been recommended to be declared for the whole of Luzon after Typhoon Ulysses swept several provinces and left at least 67 dead and billions of pesos worth of damage in infrastructure and agriculture.