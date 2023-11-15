MULTIMEDIA

Wage hike for government workers pushed

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Government workers march to the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City Wednesday, to urge lawmakers to file a bill that would increase salaries of government employees. The group called for the passage of a law that would set the monthly minimum wage for government workers at 33,000 pesos, which, according to the group, is the ideal monthly living wage for a family of five.