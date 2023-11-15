MULTIMEDIA
Wage hike for government workers pushed
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 15 2023 01:27 PM
Government workers march to the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City Wednesday, to urge lawmakers to file a bill that would increase salaries of government employees. The group called for the passage of a law that would set the monthly minimum wage for government workers at 33,000 pesos, which, according to the group, is the ideal monthly living wage for a family of five.
- /sports/11/15/23/uaap-ue-president-steps-down-as-season-86-chair
- /sports/11/15/23/uaap-up-women-still-on-track-for-final-4-incentive
- /video/news/11/15/23/revilla-handang-patawarin-ang-mmda-sa-isyu-ng-bus-lane
- /news/11/15/23/philippine-eagles-dance-in-rare-aerial-courtship
- /news/11/15/23/revilla-denies-using-edsa-bus-lane-mmda-to-probe-incident