Revilla, Nebrija face off

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) OIC Chairman Romando Artes (center) stands in between Senator Bong Revilla (left) and MMDA Task Force Special Operations Unit Head Col. Bong Nebrija (right) as the two face each other in front of the Senate media on Wednesday after the episode where Nebrija accused Revilla of being involved in a traffic violation on the EDSA bus lane. Artes suspended Nebrija while awaiting an investigation, after Revilla denied the accusation that he was the passenger of the vehicle that was apprehended.