Taking student’s temperature in Botolan School

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Temperature check in Botolan school Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 15 2021 04:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A teacher checks the temperature of a student on the first day of the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes at Owaog-Nebloc Elementary School in Baytan village, Owaog, Botolan, Zambales on Monday. The Philippines reopened some of its schools on a limited scale for a dry run of in-person classes, after 20 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Public school students back in classrooms for pilot in-person classes Read More: COVID19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus pilot face-to-face class DepEd Botolan Owaog-Nebloc Elementary School in Baytan village in person classes face to face classes pandemic education /business/11/16/21/globe-signs-exclusivity-agreement-with-sgs-st-telemedia/sports/11/16/21/italy-in-world-cup-playoffs-after-northern-ireland-draw/sports/11/16/21/celtics-bounce-back-to-avenge-earlier-loss-to-cleveland/sports/11/16/21/wizards-charge-back-in-4th-quarter-to-defeat-pelicans/news/11/16/21/2-timbog-sa-pangingikil-sa-pasig