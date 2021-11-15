Taking student’s temperature in Botolan School

MULTIMEDIA

Temperature check in Botolan school

Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A teacher checks the temperature of a student on the first day of the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes at Owaog-Nebloc Elementary School in Baytan village, Owaog, Botolan, Zambales on Monday. The Philippines reopened some of its schools on a limited scale for a dry run of in-person classes, after 20 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.