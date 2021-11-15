Drug war victims remain in limbo

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lease on drug war victims' tombs expire Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 15 2021 08:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People receive the urns holding the ashes of their family and relatives who died in the government's war on drugs after a memorial service inside a Catholic church in Manila on Monday. The remains were exhumed from their graves after the lease on the tombs at a public cemetery where they were buried expired and relatives could not afford to continue with it. 'Manigas na kayo': Duterte rejects anew drug war probe by ICC Read More: drugs war on drugs EJK extra-judicial killings war on drugs victims church Duterte war on drugs drug war victims /sports/11/16/21/nba-hield-fox-help-kings-blow-out-pistons/business/11/16/21/globe-signs-exclusivity-agreement-with-sgs-st-telemedia/sports/11/16/21/italy-in-world-cup-playoffs-after-northern-ireland-draw/sports/11/16/21/celtics-bounce-back-to-avenge-earlier-loss-to-cleveland/sports/11/16/21/wizards-charge-back-in-4th-quarter-to-defeat-pelicans