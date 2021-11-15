Drug war victims remain in limbo

MULTIMEDIA

Lease on drug war victims' tombs expire

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

People receive the urns holding the ashes of their family and relatives who died in the government's war on drugs after a memorial service inside a Catholic church in Manila on Monday. The remains were exhumed from their graves after the lease on the tombs at a public cemetery where they were buried expired and relatives could not afford to continue with it.



