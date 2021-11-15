Dargani siblings under Senate custody after arrest

MULTIMEDIA

Pharmally executives under Senate custody after arrest

Officers of the Senate Medical and Dental Bureau (MDB) conduct a medical check-up on arrested Pharmally executives Mohit and Twinkle Dargani following their arrival at the Senate Sunday evening. Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Blue Ribbon committee chairperson Sen. Richard Gordon had ordered the arrest of some Pharmally executives, including the Darganis, for skipping the hearings on the 2020 COA report related to the budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), particularly its COVID-19 expenditures. The two have been arrested by members of the Senate's Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms in Davao on Sunday as they boarded a private plane headed to Malaysia.