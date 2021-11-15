Cebu students join dry run of face-to-face classes

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cebu town among pilot areas for face-to-face classes since pandemic started in PH Cheryl Baldicantos, AFP Posted at Nov 15 2021 06:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kindergarten students attend their first face-to-face class since the spread of the COVID-19 virus last year, at Siocon Elementary School in the town of Bogo in Cebu province on Monday. Some students from Cebu joined thousands of others in other parts of the country that were allowed to hold a dry run of in-person classes amid the lingering coronavirus pandemic. Public school students back in classrooms for pilot in-person classes Read More: coronavirus COVID19 schools education students face-to-face classes Cebu in-person classes education pandemic classes pandemic Bogo /sports/11/16/21/nba-timberwolves-fined-over-miami-pre-season-practice/video/news/11/16/21/sotto-not-switching-campaign-plan-amid-sara-candidacy/sports/11/16/21/england-qualify-for-world-cup-with-rout-of-san-marino/video/news/11/16/21/mga-walang-face-shield-sa-jeep-at-bus-di-na-sinisita/business/11/16/21/repossessed-car-heres-what-to-do