MULTIMEDIA Rebuilding after strong typhoons in Baras, Catanduanes Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 15 2020 02:11 PM Members of the Bora family on Sunday rebuild their house along the coastal area of Barangay Agban in Baras, Catanduanes after it was destroyed by Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Ulysses. Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos were displaced as Typhoon Ulysses brought strong winds and torrential rains from Nov. 11 that inundated large swath of lands in the Bicol region, National Capital Region, central and northern Luzon. Here's where you can send help for typhoon Ulysses and typhoon Rolly victims