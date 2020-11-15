Home  >  News

Rebuilding after strong typhoons in Baras, Catanduanes

Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 15 2020 02:11 PM

Members of the Bora family on Sunday rebuild their house along the coastal area of Barangay Agban in Baras, Catanduanes after it was destroyed by Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Ulysses. Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos were displaced as Typhoon Ulysses brought strong winds and torrential rains from Nov. 11 that inundated large swath of lands in the Bicol region, National Capital Region, central and northern Luzon.

