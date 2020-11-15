Home  >  News

Philippine Coast Guard via AP

Rainbow over flood-hit Cagayan

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a rainbow is seen above flooded areas in Cagayan Valley region in the northern Philippines on Saturday. Thick mud and debris coated many villages there and around the Philippine capital Friday after Typhoon Ulysses (International Name: Vamco) caused extensive flooding that sent residents fleeing to their roofs and killing dozens of people. 

