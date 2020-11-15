Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rainbow over flood-hit Cagayan Philippine Coast Guard via AP Posted at Nov 15 2020 02:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a rainbow is seen above flooded areas in Cagayan Valley region in the northern Philippines on Saturday. Thick mud and debris coated many villages there and around the Philippine capital Friday after Typhoon Ulysses (International Name: Vamco) caused extensive flooding that sent residents fleeing to their roofs and killing dozens of people. 'No one to blame' but Ulysses: Cagayan, Isabela need food, medicine, officials say Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Cagayan Valley rainbow Typhoon Vanco multimedia multimedia photo /news/11/15/20/ilang-taga-malilipot-albay-lumikas-dahil-sa-banta-ng-landslide/overseas/11/15/20/mexico-surpasses-1-million-covid-cases/sports/11/15/20/pba-robinson-relishing-phoenix-super-lpgs-magical-run-in-philippine-cup/entertainment/11/15/20/nakaupo-lang-angelica-panganiban-defends-angel-locsin-vs-body-shaming-in-viral-module/news/11/15/20/16-barangay-sa-enrile-cagayan-hirap-pa-ring-mapuntahan