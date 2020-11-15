Home > News MULTIMEDIA Inverters for flood-stricken barangays in Isabela Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 15 2020 05:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection and other volunteers deliver donated inverters across the unfinished bridge between Cabagan and Santa Maria, Isabela on Sunday. Inverters convert the DC electricity from sources such as car batteries to AC electricity that is used in households. The Cabagan-Sta. Maria overflow bridge remains underwater and unpassable to vehicles as the Isabela and Cagayan experienced unprecedented flooding in the area due to Typhoon Ulysses. Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Cabagan Sta. Maria Cagayan Bureau of Fire Protection flooding inverters multimedia multimedia photo /news/11/15/20/bahagi-ng-national-highway-sa-nueva-vizcaya-pansamantalang-isinara/news/11/15/20/covid-19-cases-sa-pilipinas-higit-407000-na/news/11/15/20/evacuation-centers-sa-rodriguez-rizal-siksikan-pa-rin/entertainment/11/15/20/handa-ako-masaya-ako-ice-seguerras-dad-passes-away-after-fulfilling-last-wishes/news/11/15/20/govt-coordinated-cagayan-rescue-early-saturday-palace-says