Inverters for flood-stricken barangays in Isabela

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection and other volunteers deliver donated inverters across the unfinished bridge between Cabagan and Santa Maria, Isabela on Sunday.

Inverters convert the DC electricity from sources such as car batteries to AC electricity that is used in households.

The Cabagan-Sta. Maria overflow bridge remains underwater and unpassable to vehicles as the Isabela and Cagayan experienced unprecedented flooding in the area due to Typhoon Ulysses.

