MULTIMEDIA

Groups denounce ongoing airstrikes in Gaza

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Anti-riot police clash with Pro-Palestine protesters near the US Embassy in Manila on November 14, 2023 during a protest denouncing the ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The group or protesters condemned the role of the US government in the ongoing attacks in Gaza and raised concern about the new round of US military exercises in the Philippines.