De Lima offers prayer of thanksgiving to Our Lady of Manaoag

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2023 12:25 PM

De Lima visits Our Lady of Manaoag

Former senator Atty. Leila De Lima visits The Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Manaoag in Pangasinan, on Tuesday, a day after she was granted bail and released from detention after nearly 7 years. De Lima made an appeal to allow her to visit the Manaoag Basilica immediately as a form of thanksgiving for the granted petition.

