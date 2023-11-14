De Lima visits Our Lady of Manaoag

MULTIMEDIA

De Lima offers prayer of thanksgiving to Our Lady of Manaoag

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Former senator Atty. Leila De Lima visits The Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Manaoag in Pangasinan, on Tuesday, a day after she was granted bail and released from detention after nearly 7 years. De Lima made an appeal to allow her to visit the Manaoag Basilica immediately as a form of thanksgiving for the granted petition.