De Lima visits Our Lady of Manaoag

Home > News MULTIMEDIA De Lima offers prayer of thanksgiving to Our Lady of Manaoag Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2023 12:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Former senator Atty. Leila De Lima visits The Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Manaoag in Pangasinan, on Tuesday, a day after she was granted bail and released from detention after nearly 7 years. De Lima made an appeal to allow her to visit the Manaoag Basilica immediately as a form of thanksgiving for the granted petition. Read More: Leila De Lima bail release from detention The Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Manaoag /video/news/11/14/23/panoorin-drone-shots-ng-fishkill-sa-cavite/video/news/11/14/23/groups-march-outside-us-embassy-over-israeli-strikes-in-gaza/sports/11/14/23/racela-escapes-suspension-after-comments-on-officiating/sports/11/14/23/ncaa-heavy-bombers-stun-generals-to-boost-final-4-bid/news/11/14/23/gatchalian-asks-for-higher-budget-for-anti-trafficking-efforts-of-iacat