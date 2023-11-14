A glimpse of the struggles of Pinoy fishermen

MULTIMEDIA

Exhibit tackles struggles of Pinoy fishermen in West PH Sea

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

People check out various visual displays and narratives at the “Not One Inch: Our Seas, Our Hope” exhibit, organized by Pinoy Aksyon (Pilipino Aksyon for Governance and the Environment), at Robinsons Galleria in Quezon City on November 14, 2023. The exhibit, running from November 13 until 23, highlights the effects of the ongoing West Philippine Sea maritime dispute on Filipino fisherfolk, particularly those in Masinloc, Zambales.