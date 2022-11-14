New technology to combat prison problems

MULTIMEDIA

New technology to combat national penitentiary's problems

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Officer-in-Charge Gen. Gregorio Pio Punzalan Catapang Jr. (left) is shown the high technology security systems being deployed at the National Bilibid Prisons (NBP) as part of its modernization program during the BuCor's 117th Founding Anniversary on November 14, 2022. Catapang vowed sweeping changes under his watch following the various controversies and corruption charges hounding the country's national penitentiary.

Read More: NBP Muntinlupa prison Catapang corruption bilibid