Climate advocates call for reparation for climate debt

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Climate activists call on governments of rich countries to deliver solutions to the climate and economic crisis during a press conference in Quezon City, coinciding with the Conference of Parties (COP27) in Egypt and G20 meetings in Asia, on Monday. The civil society groups demanded the delivery of adequate and accessible climate finance, the establishment of a loss and damage fund, as well as reparations for the climate debt owed by rich countries to poor and vulnerable countries.